HCLTech's Dynamic Strategy: A Minimalist Approach to H1B Dependence

HCLTech is set to navigate the shifting political tides in the United States with confidence, underpinned by its minimal reliance on H1B visas. A senior executive, Ramachandran Sundararajan, emphasized that 80 percent of their US workforce is local, reducing their vulnerability to policy changes.

Despite the return of former President Donald Trump and potential policy shifts in the H1B visa program, HCLTech maintains a competitive edge. With only 500 to 1,000 H1B visas applied for annually, the company's strategic hiring approach reflects a self-sufficient operational model.

This strategic foresight coincides with HCLTech's reported 5.54% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 4,591 crore for the December quarter. As H1B visa challenges loom for many Indian tech companies, HCLTech remains poised for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)