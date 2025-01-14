Bengaluru Start-Up Digantara Pioneers Space Surveillance with SCOT Satellite Launch

Bengaluru-based start-up Digantara is taking a bold step in space surveillance by launching the SCOT satellite, designed to track objects as small as 5 cm in orbit around the Earth. This innovative satellite aims to bolster safer space operations by offering unmatched tracking frequency and precision.

The launch comes at a crucial time as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently faced delays due to orbital congestion. The presence of space debris has increasingly become a threat, capable of causing fatal incidents for spacecraft traveling at speeds exceeding 25,000 km per hour.

SCOT, set to launch onboard SpaceX's Transporter-12 mission, will be positioned in a sun-synchronous orbit, allowing Digantara to enhance space traffic management and national security initiatives. This mission represents a significant leap in ensuring sustainable space environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)