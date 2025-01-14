Driving Innovation: JLR and Tata's Next-Level Connectivity

Jaguar Land Rover has taken a significant step forward in connected car technologies by strengthening its partnership with Tata Communications, as revealed in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The collaboration sees Tata Communications deploying its MOVE platform to elevate JLR's connected vehicle ecosystem, aiming to transform driver experiences on a global scale.

This enhanced partnership will equip JLR's upcoming electric vehicles with uninterrupted connectivity and intelligent services, even in remote areas across 120 countries, marking a leap in the automaker's digital journey.

