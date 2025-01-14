Left Menu

Driving Innovation: JLR and Tata's Next-Level Connectivity

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced an enhanced partnership with Tata Communications to bolster its connected car technologies. Through the MOVE platform, JLR aims to deliver continuous connectivity in its future electric vehicles. This collaboration supports global data exchange and software updates across 120 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jaguar Land Rover has taken a significant step forward in connected car technologies by strengthening its partnership with Tata Communications, as revealed in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The collaboration sees Tata Communications deploying its MOVE platform to elevate JLR's connected vehicle ecosystem, aiming to transform driver experiences on a global scale.

This enhanced partnership will equip JLR's upcoming electric vehicles with uninterrupted connectivity and intelligent services, even in remote areas across 120 countries, marking a leap in the automaker's digital journey.

