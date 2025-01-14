Indonesia's Move to Protect Children on Social Media

Indonesia is set to introduce regulations establishing a minimum age requirement for social media users, a strategic move aimed at safeguarding children in the digital realm. Communication Minister Meutya Hafid announced the plan, which draws inspiration from Australia's recent measures banning under-16s from social media.

The decision comes amidst discussions between Minister Hafid and President Prabowo Subianto who expressed strong support for this protective initiative. While the exact age threshold remains unspecified, the country's leadership is committed to advancing child safety in the digital space.

As internet penetration in Indonesia reaches significant levels, with 79.5% of the population online, this measure is increasingly relevant. Alarmingly, 48% of children under 12 currently access the internet, including platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, heightening the urgency of regulatory action.

