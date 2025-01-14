Left Menu

Indonesia's Move to Protect Children on Social Media

Indonesia is planning to implement a regulation to set a minimum age for social media users to protect children. This decision follows similar actions in Australia and aims to bolster child safety online. The specific age limit has yet to be determined, but the initiative has presidential support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:16 IST
Indonesia's Move to Protect Children on Social Media
Representative Image Image Credit:

Indonesia is set to introduce regulations establishing a minimum age requirement for social media users, a strategic move aimed at safeguarding children in the digital realm. Communication Minister Meutya Hafid announced the plan, which draws inspiration from Australia's recent measures banning under-16s from social media.

The decision comes amidst discussions between Minister Hafid and President Prabowo Subianto who expressed strong support for this protective initiative. While the exact age threshold remains unspecified, the country's leadership is committed to advancing child safety in the digital space.

As internet penetration in Indonesia reaches significant levels, with 79.5% of the population online, this measure is increasingly relevant. Alarmingly, 48% of children under 12 currently access the internet, including platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, heightening the urgency of regulatory action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025