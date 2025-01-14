UK Regulators Target Google's Grip in New Search Probe
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is set to investigate Google's search services, examining their impact on consumers and businesses. This move aligns with calls from the US for greater scrutiny of big tech companies. The CMA aims to ensure competition and innovation in search services.
Sarah Cardell, CMA's chief, emphasized the critical role of Google's search platform in economic growth, with 90% of UK searches occurring through Google. She stated the investigation is essential to maintain consumer choice and stimulate innovation within the industry.
Amid mounting pressures from US regulatory bodies, Google's competition director, Oliver Bethell, commits to engaging with the CMA. Bethell highlights the potential for digital services like Google's to spur economic development and stresses the importance of aligning regulatory frameworks with growth objectives.
