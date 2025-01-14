Tech Titans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Left Menu

Tech CEOs Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg are reportedly set to attend U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. NBC, citing an unnamed official, stated that these industry leaders would be present at the event. Confirmation from Trump's team and the executives is pending.

In a significant event blending technology and politics, tech moguls Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg are reportedly preparing to attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump next week. This insight comes from a report by NBC, citing an unnamed official involved with the prestigious ceremony.

Speculation surrounds the involvement of these influential figures in a political arena, highlighting the convergence of Silicon Valley's elite with the incoming administration. The presence of these CEOs could signal a pivotal moment for future tech-driven agendas at the highest level of government.

However, both the transition team for Trump and representatives for the respective tech giants have yet to provide confirmation or comment on this revelation, keeping the public eagerly awaiting official responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

