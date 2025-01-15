Indonesia Tightens Social Media Guidelines to Protect Children

In an effort to better protect children online, Indonesia plans to impose temporary child protection guidelines on social media companies as it works on establishing a law that will enforce a minimum age for platform users. This initiative was discussed by Communications Minister Meutya Hafid and President Prabowo Subianto, drawing inspiration from Australia's measures to restrict social media access for children under 16.

Alexander Sabar, a senior official at the communications and digital ministry, stated that the interim regulation focuses primarily on child safety, aiming to shield children from physical, mental, and moral threats while still allowing some social media access. Despite requests, companies like Meta and TikTok have yet to comment on these new regulations.

Public opinion on the initiative is mixed, with parents like Nurmayanti supporting measures against harmful content, while human rights commissioner Anis Hidayah emphasized the need to safeguard children's right to information. A survey revealed that nearly half of Indonesian children under 12 are internet users, underlining the importance of balancing protection and access.

(With inputs from agencies.)