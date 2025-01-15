Left Menu

Samsung Teases AI-Powered Upgrades in Upcoming Galaxy S25

Samsung is set to elevate its new Galaxy S25 series with an upgraded AI-powered Sketch to Image tool. Users will benefit from enhanced features including integration with Drawing Assist, allowing descriptions via text and voice commands. This will also update older flagships through One UI 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:46 IST
Samsung Teases AI-Powered Upgrades in Upcoming Galaxy S25
Representative Image (Image source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In anticipation of the official launch of the Galaxy S25 series on January 22, Samsung is generating buzz with feature teasers that promise to enhance the device's capabilities. According to GSM Arena, these new attributes will prominently include an AI-powered Sketch to Image tool.

This tool, which debuted last year, is slated for a substantial upgrade specifically for the Galaxy S25 lineup and will extend to older flagship models as part of the One UI 7 update, as reported by GSM Arena.

The Sketch to Image tool leverages artificial intelligence to transform rudimentary sketches into detailed images, with the new version integrating Drawing Assist. This update empowers users to go beyond basic sketches, allowing them to describe their desired creations through text or voice commands.

Whether using the S Pen or their fingers, users can now convey descriptions alongside sketches. Samsung assures that the improved feature, part of what they've termed 'Galaxy AI,' can bring virtually imagined images to life, according to GSM Arena.

For example, a user can sketch a house and specify various locales for it to appear in, adding layers of creativity and functionality to this AI-driven innovation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025