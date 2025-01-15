Left Menu

Karnataka's Power Play: Lithium-ion Giga Factory to Light Up India's Battery Future

Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries announced the establishment of a 'Giga Factory Unit' in Bengaluru by the International Battery Company (IBC). The project involves a Rs 390 crore investment, generating 300 jobs, and exporting 20% of its lithium-ion battery production to US and EU markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:28 IST
Karnataka's Power Play: Lithium-ion Giga Factory to Light Up India's Battery Future

The International Battery Company (IBC) is making significant strides by setting up a 'Giga Factory Unit' in Bengaluru within an estimated time frame of nine months, as per Karnataka's Industries Minister, M B Patil.

This ambitious project, involving an investment of Rs 390 crore, is expected to create 300 direct jobs and export 20% of its lithium-ion battery production to the US and EU markets, reflecting Karnataka's high-quality manufacturing standards.

In collaboration with Mahanagar Gas Ltd, the groundbreaking ceremony took place at the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) plot, emphasizing the project's alignment with Karnataka's vision of a sustainable, tech-driven economy and reducing import dependency on China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025