Innovative Milestones: ABB India Celebrates 75 Years

ABB India celebrates its 75th anniversary, emphasizing its contributions to industrial and social development through technological innovation and sustainable solutions. From electrical engineering to digitalization, ABB has become a key player in India, supporting various sectors and championing advanced, energy-efficient technologies and sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:06 IST
ABB India commemorates 75 years of its impactful journey in India, marked by groundbreaking technological advancements and robust contributions to the nation's industrial and social infrastructure. Since its founding in 1949, the company has actively participated in India's development journey, promoting electrification, automation, and digitalization across multiple sectors.

As a leader in sustainable manufacturing, ABB India's diverse facilities from Faridabad to Bengaluru reflect its commitment to energy-efficient solutions. These sites produce cutting-edge technologies for transportation, industry, and urban growth, focusing on renewable energy and smart infrastructure.

Aligned with India's growth and sustainability goals, ABB's initiatives include significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, green certifications, and innovative resource conservation methods, showcasing ABB as a leader in modern industrial practices and a trusted partner in India's progressive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

