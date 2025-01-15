Space Race: From Spiders to Stars

In a recent scientific discovery, Australian researchers identified a larger, more venomous species of the Sydney funnel-web spider, earning the moniker 'Big Boy.' Found near Newcastle, this arachnid has caught widespread attention.

Space exploration is burgeoning, with Loft Orbital securing $170 million to expand its satellite constellation. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin faces another delay in its New Glenn rocket launch, citing technical issues.

The global lunar exploration race intensifies as Japan's ispace and Firefly from the US launch new moon landers. Simultaneously, funding for space sector startups is set to rise amid US-China tensions, promising a dynamic future for the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)