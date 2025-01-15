Left Menu

Space Race: From Spiders to Stars

Recent science news covers diverse topics: Australian scientists discovering a more venomous funnel-web spider, funding for space startups amid US-China rivalry, Blue Origin's postponed New Glenn launch, and milestones in lunar and satellite exploration. A close encounter between a white dwarf and a black hole adds to the astronomical intrigue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:33 IST
In a recent scientific discovery, Australian researchers identified a larger, more venomous species of the Sydney funnel-web spider, earning the moniker 'Big Boy.' Found near Newcastle, this arachnid has caught widespread attention.

Space exploration is burgeoning, with Loft Orbital securing $170 million to expand its satellite constellation. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin faces another delay in its New Glenn rocket launch, citing technical issues.

The global lunar exploration race intensifies as Japan's ispace and Firefly from the US launch new moon landers. Simultaneously, funding for space sector startups is set to rise amid US-China tensions, promising a dynamic future for the industry.

