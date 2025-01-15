U.S. Expands Trade Restrictions: Spotlight on Chinese Chipmakers
The Biden administration has added over a dozen Chinese entities to its restricted trade list, including Sophgo, which was found to be associated with unauthorized Huawei chip usage. The move, part of tighter U.S. controls on AI-related semiconductors, aims to curb China's access to advanced computing technologies.
The Biden administration has expanded its trade restrictions by adding over a dozen Chinese companies to its restricted trade list, targeting entities involved in unauthorized technology transfer. Sophgo, a key player, drew attention for its connection with Huawei's AI processor.
The U.S. Commerce Department's updated Entity List now includes 14 China-based and two Singapore-based companies. These firms cannot receive technology exports without a license, which is usually denied.
The enhanced rules seek to restrict the export of advanced semiconductors to China, further tightening control over technology used in AI and military applications. Companies like TSMC and Samsung face new challenges under these regulations.
