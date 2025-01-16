TikTok's U.S. Ban Looms Amid Legal and Political Battles

TikTok plans to halt its U.S. operations this Sunday as a federal ban takes effect, barring last-minute interventions. The incoming administration, led by President-elect Donald Trump, considers a temporary suspension of the ban to find a political resolution.

The April law mandates ByteDance to divest its U.S. assets, or TikTok faces a download ban on app stores. Users might continue using the app, but U.S. companies are barred from providing critical services for its maintenance.

The Supreme Court is deliberating TikTok's fate, potentially affecting millions worldwide. While TikTok prepares for shutdown measures, the company seeks to protect user data amid ongoing legal and political discussions.

