Left Menu

TikTok's U.S. Ban Looms Amid Legal and Political Battles

TikTok faces a potential shutdown of its U.S. operations due to a federal ban unless interventions occur. Legal and political battles are underway as lawmakers and the Trump administration weigh in on ByteDance's compliance. The Supreme Court is yet to decide on the law, affecting millions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 05:14 IST
TikTok's U.S. Ban Looms Amid Legal and Political Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok plans to halt its U.S. operations this Sunday as a federal ban takes effect, barring last-minute interventions. The incoming administration, led by President-elect Donald Trump, considers a temporary suspension of the ban to find a political resolution.

The April law mandates ByteDance to divest its U.S. assets, or TikTok faces a download ban on app stores. Users might continue using the app, but U.S. companies are barred from providing critical services for its maintenance.

The Supreme Court is deliberating TikTok's fate, potentially affecting millions worldwide. While TikTok prepares for shutdown measures, the company seeks to protect user data amid ongoing legal and political discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025