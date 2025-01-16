Left Menu

Blue Origin's New Glenn: Pioneering the Satellite Launch Race

Blue Origin prepared its New Glenn rocket for its debut launch from Florida, seeking to rival SpaceX in the satellite market. Despite weather and logistical challenges, the launch embodies a decade of development. The mission aims to position Blue Origin as a leader in aerospace innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 12:21 IST
On Thursday morning, Blue Origin loaded its New Glenn rocket with propellants at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, taking a step closer to its inaugural launch. The endeavor marks the company's second attempt this week to rival SpaceX in the satellite launch industry.

Standing 30 stories tall, the New Glenn rocket features a reusable first stage fueled by liquid oxygen and methane. Originally scheduled for a 1:35 a.m. ET liftoff, the launch faced potential delays due to weather conditions and a wayward boat that entered the restricted zone. Despite these challenges, Blue Origin's VP, Ariane Cornell, expressed confidence in the launch during a live stream.

The mission symbolizes a decade of development, aiming to land the New Glenn's first stage booster on a barge in the Atlantic, while securing its second stage in orbit. Inside its payload bay, the first Blue Ring vehicle prototype awaits its role in future national security and satellite servicing missions, marking a significant milestone for Blue Origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

