Game-Changing Portable Mobile Charger by Allianz Partners India Secures Patent

Allianz Partners India has secured a patent for its innovative Portable Mobile Charger (PMC), aimed at providing on-road charging solutions for electric vehicles. The technology supports CCS and CHAdeMO protocols and is available in 5 major cities. It signifies a step toward sustainable, electrified transport.

Updated: 16-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:34 IST
Allianz Partners India has achieved a significant milestone as it secures a patent from the Government of India for its cutting-edge Portable Mobile Charger (PMC). This innovative device, crafted to cater to the specific needs of electric vehicle (EV) users, provides a reliable on-road charging solution for stranded vehicles.

The PMC boasts a 20 kW DC fast charging capability, powered by lithium-ion battery packs, and supports both CCS and CHAdeMO protocols. Designed with advanced safety features, it is further equipped with a hydraulic speclift for roadside repairs. Currently, the PMC is operational in five key Indian cities, including New Delhi and Mumbai.

Charu Kaushal, Managing Director, expressed excitement over this breakthrough, emphasizing its role in alleviating range anxiety while endorsing a sustainable transportation future. This patent follows another recent award for their Two-Wheeler Mobile Charger, demonstrating a commitment to advancing India's carbon-neutral vision through innovative road assistance services.

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

