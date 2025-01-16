Jio Platforms Reports Robust Q3 FY25 Growth

Jio Platforms announced a remarkable 25.95% surge in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 6,861 crore for the third quarter of FY25. This growth was bolstered by an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU), which climbed to Rs 203.3 per month.

The operational revenue of Jio Platforms, which encompasses Reliance Industries' telecom and digital sectors, swelled by 19.41% to Rs 33,074 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. The company's gross revenue also grew by 19.19%, reaching Rs 38,750 crore during the same period.

With a strategic tariff hike and improved subscriber mix, ARPU showed an 11.8% annual increase. JPL's customer base expanded by 3.3 million to reach 482.1 million subscribers. Chairman Akash M Ambani emphasized Jio's pivotal role in digital inclusion and the Digital India mission through the rapid adoption of 5G and broadband expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)