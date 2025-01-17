Left Menu

FTC Targets Snap with AI Chatbox Complaint

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has referred a complaint against Snap, Inc. to the Justice Department. The complaint involves allegations regarding Snapchat's use of an artificial intelligence chatbox that is reportedly harmful to young users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 01:50 IST
FTC Targets Snap with AI Chatbox Complaint
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on Thursday that it has escalated a complaint against Snap, Inc. to the Justice Department. The complaint concerns the messaging app Snapchat and its use of an artificial intelligence chatbox.

According to the FTC, the chatbox is alleged to have negatively impacted young users, raising concerns about user safety and data protection. The move signals increased scrutiny of tech companies by federal agencies in ensuring the welfare of younger audiences.

Snap, Inc. has yet to issue a public statement regarding the referral. The case could set precedents on how AI-powered tools must be handled in applications popular with minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025