The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on Thursday that it has escalated a complaint against Snap, Inc. to the Justice Department. The complaint concerns the messaging app Snapchat and its use of an artificial intelligence chatbox.

According to the FTC, the chatbox is alleged to have negatively impacted young users, raising concerns about user safety and data protection. The move signals increased scrutiny of tech companies by federal agencies in ensuring the welfare of younger audiences.

Snap, Inc. has yet to issue a public statement regarding the referral. The case could set precedents on how AI-powered tools must be handled in applications popular with minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)