FTC Slaps GM with Five-Year Data Disclosure Ban

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced a five-year ban on General Motors (GM) from disclosing certain consumer data. The decision comes after allegations that GM collected and sold geolocation and driver behavior data without notifying consumers or obtaining their consent.

The data in question could potentially influence insurance rates, raising significant privacy concerns among consumers and regulatory bodies. The FTC's move aims to protect consumer rights and ensure transparency in how sensitive data is handled.

General Motors has settled the allegations with the FTC, agreeing to the terms without admitting liability. This settlement highlights the ongoing scrutiny of data privacy practices in the automotive industry.

