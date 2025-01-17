Left Menu

SpaceX Starship Prototype Fails After Launch

A SpaceX Starship prototype failed after a launch from Texas, despite reaching space and attempting to deploy mock satellites. The Super Heavy booster successfully returned to its launchpad, marking its second success in three tries, but the mission ended prematurely as the Starship failed to achieve its goals.

A SpaceX Starship prototype suffered failure in space minutes after a successful launch from Texas, as reported on the company's live stream. The spacecraft had successfully separated from its Super Heavy booster, aiming to reach space to deploy mock satellites.

Boasting enhancements and an increased height of two meters compared to previous versions, the Starship upper stage marked a significant advancement in capabilities. The Super Heavy booster, after executing its separation, returned to its launchpad approximately seven minutes post-launch, employing its Raptor engines to regulate its descent and reattach to mechanical arms on the launch tower.

This marked the second successful landing for the Super Heavy booster out of three attempts, although the mission concluded prematurely due to the Starship's failure in space.

