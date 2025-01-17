Left Menu

China's Pork Production Declines in Q4 2024

China's pork production decreased by 1.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024, totaling 14.66 million metric tons. The country slaughtered 702.56 million hogs over the year, marking a 3.3% drop compared to the previous year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Updated: 17-01-2025 07:36 IST
China's pork production in the fourth quarter of 2024 experienced a decrease of 1.8%, resulting in a total output of 14.66 million metric tons. This information came to light from Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Throughout the year, China saw a significant reduction in its hog slaughter numbers, with a total of 702.56 million hogs butchered. This represents a 3.3% decline compared to the previous year's figures.

These statistics highlight challenges facing China's pork industry, as a decrease in both production and slaughter numbers could impact domestic supply and market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

