China's Pork Production Declines in Q4 2024
China's pork production decreased by 1.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024, totaling 14.66 million metric tons. The country slaughtered 702.56 million hogs over the year, marking a 3.3% drop compared to the previous year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
