China's Pork Production Declines in Q4 2024

China's pork production in the fourth quarter of 2024 experienced a decrease of 1.8%, resulting in a total output of 14.66 million metric tons. This information came to light from Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Throughout the year, China saw a significant reduction in its hog slaughter numbers, with a total of 702.56 million hogs butchered. This represents a 3.3% decline compared to the previous year's figures.

These statistics highlight challenges facing China's pork industry, as a decrease in both production and slaughter numbers could impact domestic supply and market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)