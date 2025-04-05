Left Menu

Amit Shah Vows Naxalism Eradication by 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah claims the BJP will end Naxalism nationwide by March 2026, with significant progress in Bastar. Over 500 Naxals have surrendered recently. Shah emphasized mainstreaming surrenders and reinforced security measures against armed Naxals, showcasing Bastar as a symbol of hope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:58 IST
Amit Shah Vows Naxalism Eradication by 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Saturday that Naxalism would be entirely eradicated across the nation by next year, with the government resolute in liberating India from the clutches of 'Laal Aatank' by March 2026. Speaking at the Bastar Pandum program, Shah highlighted recent successes, noting that 521 Naxals surrendered in the past three months, adding to 881 previously surrendered in 2024. He assured that those who lay down their arms can be reintegrated into society, while security forces will address ongoing threats.

Highlighting a turning point in Bastar, Shah remarked that the region now symbolizes potential rather than fear. He recounted past political hesitations in visiting the area but highlighted current milestones such as the communal celebration of Ram Navami and Ashtami with large local participation. Joining him in this event were Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, and other political leaders.

During the celebrations, local artists were recognized for their role in preserving tribal culture. Earlier, Shah visited the revered Maa Danteshwari Temple in Dantewada. Concurrently, the government launched a special initiative in Balrampur under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, aiding those affected by Naxal violence. According to Nayantara Singh Tomar, District Panchayat's CEO, 30 out of 77 identified beneficiaries have been approved for housing upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025