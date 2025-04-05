Amit Shah Vows Naxalism Eradication by 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Saturday that Naxalism would be entirely eradicated across the nation by next year, with the government resolute in liberating India from the clutches of 'Laal Aatank' by March 2026. Speaking at the Bastar Pandum program, Shah highlighted recent successes, noting that 521 Naxals surrendered in the past three months, adding to 881 previously surrendered in 2024. He assured that those who lay down their arms can be reintegrated into society, while security forces will address ongoing threats.

Highlighting a turning point in Bastar, Shah remarked that the region now symbolizes potential rather than fear. He recounted past political hesitations in visiting the area but highlighted current milestones such as the communal celebration of Ram Navami and Ashtami with large local participation. Joining him in this event were Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, and other political leaders.

During the celebrations, local artists were recognized for their role in preserving tribal culture. Earlier, Shah visited the revered Maa Danteshwari Temple in Dantewada. Concurrently, the government launched a special initiative in Balrampur under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, aiding those affected by Naxal violence. According to Nayantara Singh Tomar, District Panchayat's CEO, 30 out of 77 identified beneficiaries have been approved for housing upgrades.

