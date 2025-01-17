Left Menu

Lubi Industries Powers Up India's EV Future

Lubi Industries has secured a contract from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to install 1,400 fast electric vehicle chargers nationwide. This initiative aims to enhance the EV driving experience and support the country's growing EV ecosystem. The contract's financial details remain undisclosed.

Lubi Industries Powers Up India's EV Future
Lubi Industries, a Gujarat-based company known for its solar solutions and water pumps, announced on Friday that it has secured a significant contract with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). This agreement is set to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) landscape in India by installing 1,400 fast electric vehicle chargers nationwide.

The company will oversee the manufacturing, supply, installation, and commissioning of 1,400 fast direct current (DC) chargers, each with a capacity of 600 kW, at various BPCL retail outlets. This initiative is poised to create an extensive, accessible charging network that boosts the driving experience for EV users and supports the growth of India's EV manufacturing ecosystem.

Lubi Industries highlighted that their advanced charging solutions will offer a seamless charging experience and underscore the importance of indigenization in building critical infrastructure. Although the company did not reveal the contract's financial particulars, this move marks a substantial step in promoting sustainable transportation across India.

