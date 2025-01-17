Heightened Security Measures at U.S. Industry Conferences: A New Standard?

U.S. industry conferences have ramped up security measures after a health insurance executive was murdered near an investor meeting in New York last December.

Thousands of attendees, including executives and investors, are witnessing an increased police presence and tighter security at significant events, such as the JPMorgan healthcare conference in San Francisco and the CES technology show in Las Vegas.

Security experts indicate a rise in both interest and expenditure on executive protection, as companies re-evaluate safety protocols in response to recent violence and potential threats at public gatherings.

