Heightened Security Measures at U.S. Industry Conferences: A New Standard?

U.S. industry conferences have increased security significantly following the murder of a health insurance executive in December. Enhanced measures include a larger police presence and technology to detect weapons. These changes come amid rising executive protection costs, reflecting growing concerns for safety at high-profile events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:42 IST
U.S. industry conferences have ramped up security measures after a health insurance executive was murdered near an investor meeting in New York last December.

Thousands of attendees, including executives and investors, are witnessing an increased police presence and tighter security at significant events, such as the JPMorgan healthcare conference in San Francisco and the CES technology show in Las Vegas.

Security experts indicate a rise in both interest and expenditure on executive protection, as companies re-evaluate safety protocols in response to recent violence and potential threats at public gatherings.

