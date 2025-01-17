Left Menu

Pakistan Unveils Its First Home-Made Satellite: A Leap in Space Capabilities

Pakistan launched its first domestically produced observation satellite, PRSC-EO1, from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre. This satellite enhances Pakistan's ability to manage resources, respond to disasters, and improve urban planning. It's part of a broader trend, with nations developing their space technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant stride for its space program, Pakistan successfully launched its first home-built observation satellite, the PRSC-EO1, from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northern China. The launch was spearheaded by Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), marking a milestone in the country's advancement in space technology.

The satellite is equipped with electro-optical sensors designed to gather critical data and images of the Earth's surface, enhancing Pakistan's capabilities in managing natural resources, disaster response, and urban planning, as per an official SUPARCO statement. This development not only supports national advancements but also signifies Pakistan's growing footprint in the global space race.

Accompanying the PRSC-EO1 were two other satellites, Tianlu-1 and Blue Carbon 1, launched by China's Long March-2D carrier rocket, as announced by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. Valued at $5 billion, the earth observation satellite market is rapidly expanding, with countries like the United States, China, and India investing heavily in satellite constellations to map the planet. Indian startup Pixxel recently launched its first privately built satellite constellation, underscoring a burgeoning sector set to exceed $8 billion by 2033, according to Novaspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

