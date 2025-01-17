Left Menu

Dutch Government Keeps ASML's China Sales Under Wraps

The Dutch government excludes billions in ASML's sales to China from sensitive goods export disclosures. Experts and parliament lack a full understanding of the military applications of these exports. The policy focuses on ASML's DUV sale requiring an export license since September 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dutch government has opted to exclude billions of euros in sales by technology giant ASML to China from disclosures concerning the export of sensitive goods, a policy change confirmed to Reuters that has not been publicly reported before now.

This decision is particularly significant because experts, including those in parliament who rely on regular disclosures to assess the Netherlands' export activities containing military applications, may now find themselves lacking a comprehensive overview.

In 2024, ASML released data revealing more than $7 billion in sales to China, although it didn't specify the type of machinery sold by region, which holds financial and military importance based on the sophistication of chips these machines can produce. The change relates to a September 2023 policy where, under U.S. pressure, the Netherlands instituted a list of 'dual use' goods with military applications, affecting ASML's DUV tools that demand export licenses.

