Spectrum Revolution: India's Roadmap to 2030

The Union Cabinet's approval of the refarming of 687 Mhz spectrum is a decisive step towards bolstering India's telecom landscape. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the plan, citing a target of 2,000 Mhz by 2030 to meet industry demands and foster digital growth.

Speaking at a COAI event, Scindia highlighted the urgency of bridging the spectrum gap while ensuring efficient usage of radiowaves. Currently, 320 Mhz will be released immediately, with more planned by 2028-29.

The government aims to convert bureaucratic challenges into opportunities, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of economic progress driven by telecom. The minister also underscored the creation of telecom manufacturing zones to enhance production and export capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)