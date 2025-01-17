Left Menu

Spectrum Revolution: India's Roadmap to 2030

The Union Cabinet has approved the refarming of 687 Mhz spectrum for mobile services, with aims to increase to 2,000 Mhz by 2030. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the need to support the digital economy, reduce red tape, and increase telecom manufacturing in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:46 IST
The Union Cabinet's approval of the refarming of 687 Mhz spectrum is a decisive step towards bolstering India's telecom landscape. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the plan, citing a target of 2,000 Mhz by 2030 to meet industry demands and foster digital growth.

Speaking at a COAI event, Scindia highlighted the urgency of bridging the spectrum gap while ensuring efficient usage of radiowaves. Currently, 320 Mhz will be released immediately, with more planned by 2028-29.

The government aims to convert bureaucratic challenges into opportunities, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of economic progress driven by telecom. The minister also underscored the creation of telecom manufacturing zones to enhance production and export capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

