Scindia Announces Committee for MTNL and BSNL Asset Decisions in Mumbai
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the formation of a committee to decide on the assets of MTNL and BSNL in Mumbai. The committee's report is due in four weeks. Discussions centered around improving communication systems as part of the BharatNet project and addressing telecom needs in Maharashtra's remote areas.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Tuesday that a committee will be formed to decide on the assets of public sector telecom companies, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), located in Mumbai. The committee will include officials from the state urban development department, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the central government's telecommunications department. Its report is expected within four weeks, according to a release by the minister.
The announcement came during a meeting at the Sahyadri Guest House, where discussions focused on BSNL's assets in Mumbai and the overall communication infrastructure in Maharashtra. The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and other prominent officials. Topics like mobile tower construction and communication systems under the BharatNet program were highlighted.
Concerning the BharatNet project, Scindia said efforts are underway to establish broadband connectivity across all gram panchayats in India, with Maharashtra showing commendable progress in its first phase. Phase II aims to extend this connectivity to the state's remaining villages, setting up one lakh 4G towers nationwide, especially in remote areas. The initiative aims to enhance communication infrastructure in remote regions, aiding modernization and potentially combating challenges like Naxalism.
