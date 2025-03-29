Digital Connectivity Boost: Scindia Inaugurates Call Centres in Guna
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated four telecom call centres in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, promising job creation. Located in Ashoknagar, these centres aim to employ local youth, boosting self-reliance. Scindia emphasized the initiative as a step towards India's digital connectivity under PM Modi's vision.
Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has inaugurated new call centres for four telecom giants in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, aiming to generate employment.
These call centres, belonging to Vodafone, Airtel, Jio, and BSNL, are located in Ashoknagar city and are expected to provide jobs for hundreds of local youths, fulfilling Scindia's election promise.
Scindia expressed pride in local youths gaining opportunities without leaving their district, and stressed that this development aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of digital connectivity.
