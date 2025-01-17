India's Telecom Spectrum Expansion: Bridging Digital Divide by 2030

The Union Cabinet has taken a significant step forward by approving the refarming of 687 MHz of spectrum for mobile services, according to Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. This decision marks a pivotal move towards meeting the industry's demand for 2,000 MHz of spectrum by 2030.

Addressing the industry's event, Scindia highlighted the efforts to ensure seamless digital growth in India. The immediate release of 320 MHz takes the current spectrum to 1,587 MHz, moving towards bridging the digital gap. He also underscored the importance of transforming India into a telecom product nation through streamlined policies.

Industry reactions were mixed, with the Cellular Operators Association of India welcoming the decision, while Broadband India Forum called for a policy reconsideration. Scindia's vision involves setting up telecom manufacturing zones and eliminating bureaucratic hurdles to pave the way for economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)