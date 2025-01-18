RRP Electronics and Deca Technologies: Forging the Future of Semiconductors
RRP Electronics Limited, backed by Sachin Tendulkar, partners with US-based Deca Technologies to enhance its semiconductor capabilities. The collaboration aims to integrate Deca’s innovative packaging solutions into RRP's processes. This alliance is expected to foster technological advancement and create substantial economic growth and job opportunities in Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move for the semiconductor industry, Mumbai-based RRP Electronics Limited has announced a strategic partnership with US firm Deca Technologies, Inc. The alliance will leverage Deca's advanced wafer-level packaging solutions to bolster RRP's capabilities in semiconductor assembly and testing.
Backed by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, RRP Electronics is poised to undertake a large-scale Technology Transfer License Agreement. This agreement is projected to yield over USD 30 million in its second year, as RRP ramps up its operations following a qualification test in 2025, marking a critical milestone in the collaboration.
The partnership is expected to generate local employment and revitalize Maharashtra's economic landscape by creating 4,000 jobs at a new state-of-the-art facility. With backing from the Government of Maharashtra, RRP aims to establish a pivotal presence in the global semiconductor sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)