RRP Electronics and Deca Technologies: Forging the Future of Semiconductors

In a significant move for the semiconductor industry, Mumbai-based RRP Electronics Limited has announced a strategic partnership with US firm Deca Technologies, Inc. The alliance will leverage Deca's advanced wafer-level packaging solutions to bolster RRP's capabilities in semiconductor assembly and testing.

Backed by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, RRP Electronics is poised to undertake a large-scale Technology Transfer License Agreement. This agreement is projected to yield over USD 30 million in its second year, as RRP ramps up its operations following a qualification test in 2025, marking a critical milestone in the collaboration.

The partnership is expected to generate local employment and revitalize Maharashtra's economic landscape by creating 4,000 jobs at a new state-of-the-art facility. With backing from the Government of Maharashtra, RRP aims to establish a pivotal presence in the global semiconductor sector.

