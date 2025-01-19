Left Menu

Explosive Starship Test Disrupts Flights as NASA Investigates

The SpaceX Starship suffered an explosion during a flight test from Texas, impacting nearby flights. Concurrently, a scientist in Belgium is developing a scent to solve cold cases. Meanwhile, archaeologists in Pompeii have unveiled an opulent bath complex. These unfolding events are part of the latest developments in science.

In the latest science developments, the SpaceX Starship experienced a setback when it exploded during a flight test in Texas on Thursday. The incident compelled airlines flying over the Gulf of Mexico to alter their courses to prevent debris collisions, impacting schedules significantly.

Clement Martin, a Belgian scientist, is collaborating with federal police on an innovative project. He aims to replicate the scent of dried human bones, which could effectively aid cadaver dogs in solving cold cases. His research provides a novel approach to forensics.

Archaeologists at Pompeii have uncovered a luxurious bath complex, showcasing the grandeur of the ancient Roman city. This discovery illuminates the leisurely lifestyle of Romans before the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius, which buried the city in AD 79.

