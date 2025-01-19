Left Menu

TikTok Gone: U.S. Users Face Historic Platform Shutdown

TikTok was abruptly removed from U.S. app stores on Saturday due to a law banning the platform. President Trump may offer a temporary reprieve from the ban when he takes office. This unprecedented shutdown impacts U.S.-China relations, social media, and American users who rely on the app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 12:02 IST
TikTok Gone: U.S. Users Face Historic Platform Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic move, TikTok disappeared from U.S. app stores late Saturday night following a new law requiring its shutdown. The ban, affecting over 170 million American users, aims to sever the app's ties to its China-based parent company, ByteDance, sparking a whirlwind of political and economic implications.

President-elect Donald Trump has hinted at a possible 90-day reprieve to address national security concerns after he assumes office on Monday, providing a glimmer of hope to TikTok enthusiasts and small businesses dependent on the platform. However, the temporary nature of this halt has left the social media landscape and U.S.-China relations on uncertain ground.

The ripple effects of TikTok's removal have already begun to manifest, with rivals like Meta and Snap poised to gain from an influx of users and advertising dollars. Users have flocked to alternatives, including China-based app RedNote, while potential buyers eye the app's U.S. operations, estimated to be worth $50 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025