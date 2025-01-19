TikTok Gone: U.S. Users Face Historic Platform Shutdown

In a historic move, TikTok disappeared from U.S. app stores late Saturday night following a new law requiring its shutdown. The ban, affecting over 170 million American users, aims to sever the app's ties to its China-based parent company, ByteDance, sparking a whirlwind of political and economic implications.

President-elect Donald Trump has hinted at a possible 90-day reprieve to address national security concerns after he assumes office on Monday, providing a glimmer of hope to TikTok enthusiasts and small businesses dependent on the platform. However, the temporary nature of this halt has left the social media landscape and U.S.-China relations on uncertain ground.

The ripple effects of TikTok's removal have already begun to manifest, with rivals like Meta and Snap poised to gain from an influx of users and advertising dollars. Users have flocked to alternatives, including China-based app RedNote, while potential buyers eye the app's U.S. operations, estimated to be worth $50 billion.

