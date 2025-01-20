Left Menu

Trump Crypto Craze: $TRUMP Token Soars Amid Market Frenzy

Donald Trump's new cryptocurrency, $TRUMP, surged in value, reaching a $9 billion market cap just before his return to the White House. The launch of this meme coin introduces complex ethical and regulatory concerns, blurring lines between politics and decentralised finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-01-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 09:49 IST
Trump Crypto Craze: $TRUMP Token Soars Amid Market Frenzy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, Donald Trump's new cryptocurrency, aptly named $TRUMP, skyrocketed on Monday, topping $9 billion in market value. This surge comes just as Trump is poised to reassume his role at the White House, sparking significant trading activity in the market.

The former president launched the token, which features imagery from a past assassination attempt, catching even the most seasoned cryptocurrency insiders off guard. The $TRUMP coin is now intricately weaving together the worlds of decentralised finance and political influence, stirring up both excitement and concern.

Amidst the market frenzy, questions arise about the ethical implications of political figures like Trump influencing speculative markets. The regulatory landscape is likely to evolve as Trump, promising to champion cryptocurrency, prepares to mitigate obstacles through executive orders, bolstering bitcoin's recent rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025