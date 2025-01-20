Trump Crypto Craze: $TRUMP Token Soars Amid Market Frenzy

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, Donald Trump's new cryptocurrency, aptly named $TRUMP, skyrocketed on Monday, topping $9 billion in market value. This surge comes just as Trump is poised to reassume his role at the White House, sparking significant trading activity in the market.

The former president launched the token, which features imagery from a past assassination attempt, catching even the most seasoned cryptocurrency insiders off guard. The $TRUMP coin is now intricately weaving together the worlds of decentralised finance and political influence, stirring up both excitement and concern.

Amidst the market frenzy, questions arise about the ethical implications of political figures like Trump influencing speculative markets. The regulatory landscape is likely to evolve as Trump, promising to champion cryptocurrency, prepares to mitigate obstacles through executive orders, bolstering bitcoin's recent rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)