U.S.-China Trade Relations: Navigating Old Challenges Anew

With Donald Trump's return to the White House, Chinese officials and businesses hold cautious optimism, aiming to prevent another damaging trade war like the one during his first term. Meanwhile, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng engages U.S. companies, highlighting the precarious state of China’s economy amid rising tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:53 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In the shadow of potential renewed tensions, Chinese officials and citizens are cautiously optimistic as Donald Trump assumes the U.S. presidency. The focus remains on averting the damaging trade war reminiscent of his previous term.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng recently conveyed optimism during meetings with key U.S. business leaders, including Tesla's Elon Musk. Han emphasized the mutual benefits of Sino-American cooperation to stabilize bilateral relations, an initiative spurred by the economic struggles China faces, exacerbated by existing and potential U.S. tariffs.

Despite this cooperative tone, memories of past disruptions remain vivid. Businesses, wary of escalating duties, prepare to adapt. Dominic Desmarais of Lira Solutions voices concerns, echoing the broader business community's apprehension as China's fragile economy braced for uncertain times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

