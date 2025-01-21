Trade Tensions: U.S. Tariff Threats Shake Auto Industry

President Trump's threat to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico is sending ripples through financial markets, affecting shares of Asian automakers and battery firms. The proposed tariffs are set to take effect on February 1, potentially reshaping the landscape for several industries.

Key players in the automobile sector, including Volkswagen's Audi, BMW, and Toyota, are particularly vulnerable, as a large portion of their production facilities and supply chains are based in Mexico. Automakers like Honda Motor and Mazda are already contemplating strategic shifts to counteract these possible changes.

This move has broader implications, also impacting electronic giants such as Foxconn and Lenovo, which rely on Mexican operations for U.S. exports. With numerous industries potentially affected, stakeholders are anxiously awaiting more details to determine their course of action.

