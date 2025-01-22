Left Menu

Trump Unveils $500 Billion AI Infrastructure Initiative

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a $500 billion private sector investment in AI infrastructure, partnering with OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle. The initiative will create over 100,000 jobs and construct data centers across the U.S. The project aims to advance artificial intelligence technology and enhance its integration in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 05:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to advance the nation's AI capabilities, President Donald Trump unveiled a staggering $500 billion private investment plan for artificial intelligence infrastructure on Tuesday.

The ambitious initiative, involving tech giants OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, is poised to create over 100,000 jobs and establish 20 data centers across the United States.

The project seeks to catapult the U.S. ahead of global rivals in AI development, while addressing increasing power needs and potential shortages in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

