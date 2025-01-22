Trump Unveils $500 Billion AI Infrastructure Initiative

In a bold move to advance the nation's AI capabilities, President Donald Trump unveiled a staggering $500 billion private investment plan for artificial intelligence infrastructure on Tuesday.

The ambitious initiative, involving tech giants OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, is poised to create over 100,000 jobs and establish 20 data centers across the United States.

The project seeks to catapult the U.S. ahead of global rivals in AI development, while addressing increasing power needs and potential shortages in the coming years.

