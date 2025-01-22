Left Menu

TikTok Turmoil: The Battle to Keep an App Alive

TikTok's availability in the U.S. has hit a legal snag, leaving it unavailable for download. While negotiations continue, including a potential sale, users remain anxious. Some try reselling devices with the app installed for inflated prices amidst ongoing political involvement and national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:17 IST
TikTok Turmoil: The Battle to Keep an App Alive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three days after ByteDance's TikTok went dark in the United States, anxious users found the app still unavailable for download, despite recent developments. Some opportunistic sellers listed devices with TikTok installed on platforms like eBay, fetching prices as high as $50,000.

TikTok remains in a legal limbo, trapped by ongoing negotiations and legal stipulations, despite President Trump signing an executive order delaying the ban for 75 days. Notably, Trump's assurances and further negotiations kept the app running, even though it hasn't returned to Apple or Google app stores.

The quest for TikTok's new ownership continues, with possibilities ranging from Elon Musk's acquisition to Project Liberty's formal bid. U.S. legislators continue to press for ByteDance to divest due to national security concerns, while tensions rise over the app's future, as some users decide to leave TikTok for good.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

Metaverse unleashed: The new frontier of digital and real-world integration

Revolutionizing Android security: A new approach to combat malware with unprecedented accuracy

Unlocking AI’s potential: Why better environments matter

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025