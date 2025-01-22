TikTok Turmoil: The Battle to Keep an App Alive
TikTok's availability in the U.S. has hit a legal snag, leaving it unavailable for download. While negotiations continue, including a potential sale, users remain anxious. Some try reselling devices with the app installed for inflated prices amidst ongoing political involvement and national security concerns.
Three days after ByteDance's TikTok went dark in the United States, anxious users found the app still unavailable for download, despite recent developments. Some opportunistic sellers listed devices with TikTok installed on platforms like eBay, fetching prices as high as $50,000.
TikTok remains in a legal limbo, trapped by ongoing negotiations and legal stipulations, despite President Trump signing an executive order delaying the ban for 75 days. Notably, Trump's assurances and further negotiations kept the app running, even though it hasn't returned to Apple or Google app stores.
The quest for TikTok's new ownership continues, with possibilities ranging from Elon Musk's acquisition to Project Liberty's formal bid. U.S. legislators continue to press for ByteDance to divest due to national security concerns, while tensions rise over the app's future, as some users decide to leave TikTok for good.
(With inputs from agencies.)
