EU's Existential Defence Challenge Amidst War
The European Union faces a significant threat as Russia's aggression in Ukraine escalates, necessitating increased defence spending. European Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius, emphasizes the importance of a collective European approach to bolster defence capabilities at the European Defence Agency's annual conference.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union is confronting a grave threat with the ongoing conflict involving Russia and Ukraine, according to European Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius. He highlighted the urgent need for enhanced defence spending during a recent speech.
Speaking at the European Defence Agency's annual conference, Kubilius underscored the importance of a unified European strategy. He advocated for improved and increased spending within the EU to fortify its defence against external threats.
He stated that a collaborative approach among European nations could revolutionize the defence landscape, suggesting that such a strategy could indeed create a 'big bang' in the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)