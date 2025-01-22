Telangana Soars with Unmanned Aerial Systems Deal
The Telangana government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with JSW UAV Limited to establish a cutting-edge Unmanned Aerial Systems manufacturing facility in the state. This Rs 800 crore investment aims to create over 200 high-value jobs, bolstering Telangana's status as a technology and defense innovation hub.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government has announced a significant collaboration with JSW UAV Limited, a subsidiary of JSW Defence, to build a state-of-the-art Unmanned Aerial Systems manufacturing facility. This move reflects a robust strategy to drive technological advancement in the region.
In a strategic partnership with a prominent US-based defense technology firm, JSW UAV intends to invest roughly Rs 800 crore. This initiative is poised to create over 200 high-value jobs, underscoring the state's emerging status as a nexus of technology and defense innovation.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu both expressed optimism, emphasizing the government's focused efforts to position Telangana as a premier destination for diverse manufacturing investments, from semiconductors to defense and beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
