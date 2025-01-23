AWS's Major Investment Surge in India's Cloud Infrastructure

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled plans to inject USD 8.3 billion into enhancing cloud infrastructure in the AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region, Maharashtra. This investment is aimed at elevating India's cloud computing capacity.

The move is part of AWS's USD 12.7 billion investment strategy for India by 2030, initially announced in May 2023. This sizeable infusion is expected to contribute USD 15.3 billion to India's GDP and support over 81,300 full-time jobs annually by 2030, as per AWS's statement.

In an MoU exchanged at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Maharashtra government pledged to facilitate this investment. AWS's investment reflects significant economic impacts, from spurring cloud community productivity to driving meaningful digital transformation and workforce development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)