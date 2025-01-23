Left Menu

AWS's Major Investment Surge in India's Cloud Infrastructure

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced an investment of USD 8.3 billion in cloud infrastructure expansion in India's AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region. This is part of their larger USD 12.7 billion commitment for India by 2030, aiming to boost cloud computing capacity, economic growth, and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:12 IST
AWS's Major Investment Surge in India's Cloud Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled plans to inject USD 8.3 billion into enhancing cloud infrastructure in the AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region, Maharashtra. This investment is aimed at elevating India's cloud computing capacity.

The move is part of AWS's USD 12.7 billion investment strategy for India by 2030, initially announced in May 2023. This sizeable infusion is expected to contribute USD 15.3 billion to India's GDP and support over 81,300 full-time jobs annually by 2030, as per AWS's statement.

In an MoU exchanged at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Maharashtra government pledged to facilitate this investment. AWS's investment reflects significant economic impacts, from spurring cloud community productivity to driving meaningful digital transformation and workforce development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025