Infra.Market's IPO on the Horizon: Secures Rs 1,050 Crore in Pre-Listing Round
Technology-driven platform Infra.Market raises Rs 1,050 crore in pre-IPO funding, reaching a valuation of Rs 24,147 crore. Major investors like Tiger Global participated. The company plans a public listing with eight partnering investment banks. It provides materials to large-scale projects and reports significant revenue growth.
Technology-driven construction materials platform, Infra.Market, has successfully raised Rs 1,050 crore in its pre-IPO funding round. This recent investment elevates the company's valuation to Rs 24,147 crore, as per its recent filing with the Registrar of Companies.
Prominent investors like Tiger Global, Evolvence, and Foundamental GmbH participated in the round. Infra.Market has forged alliances with eight major investment banks, including Kotak Mahindra Capital and Goldman Sachs, to facilitate its public listing drive.
With plans to submit its draft papers to SEBI soon, Infra.Market continues to expand its retail touchpoints and flagship store presence, delivering a variety of building materials to significant infrastructure projects across India while achieving a 2024 fiscal revenue of Rs 14,530 crore.
With inputs from agencies.
