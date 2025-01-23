Tillman Global's Major Data Center Investment in Telangana
Tillman Global Holdings, a US-based company, plans to invest Rs 15,000 crore in setting up a 300 MW data center in Telangana. This move underscores Telangana's status as a hub for digital infrastructure investments. The facility will support advanced technologies, boosting the state's digital ecosystem.
In a significant development for India's digital infrastructure sector, Tillman Global Holdings, a prominent US-based company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana government. This strategic move will see the establishment of a cutting-edge 300 MW data center facility in Telangana, with a colossal investment of Rs 15,000 crore.
Announced during the World Economic Forum in Davos, the agreement highlights Telangana's growing importance as a destination for advanced digital infrastructure. The data center is designed to serve hyperscale clients and support AI-driven applications, cloud services, and extensive data processing activities, coming equipped with energy-efficient systems and enhanced cybersecurity measures.
Speaking on the occasion, Telangana's Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu expressed that the investment by Tillman Global Holdings showcases the state's investor-friendly climate, further bolstering Hyderabad's reputation as a global data center hub. Meanwhile, Sachit Ahuja, president of Tillman Global Holdings, praised Telangana's visionary leadership and infrastructure as their rationale for selecting the region for this ambitious project.
