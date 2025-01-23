Left Menu

Tillman Global's Major Data Center Investment in Telangana

Tillman Global Holdings, a US-based company, plans to invest Rs 15,000 crore in setting up a 300 MW data center in Telangana. This move underscores Telangana's status as a hub for digital infrastructure investments. The facility will support advanced technologies, boosting the state's digital ecosystem.

In a significant development for India's digital infrastructure sector, Tillman Global Holdings, a prominent US-based company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana government. This strategic move will see the establishment of a cutting-edge 300 MW data center facility in Telangana, with a colossal investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

Announced during the World Economic Forum in Davos, the agreement highlights Telangana's growing importance as a destination for advanced digital infrastructure. The data center is designed to serve hyperscale clients and support AI-driven applications, cloud services, and extensive data processing activities, coming equipped with energy-efficient systems and enhanced cybersecurity measures.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana's Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu expressed that the investment by Tillman Global Holdings showcases the state's investor-friendly climate, further bolstering Hyderabad's reputation as a global data center hub. Meanwhile, Sachit Ahuja, president of Tillman Global Holdings, praised Telangana's visionary leadership and infrastructure as their rationale for selecting the region for this ambitious project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

