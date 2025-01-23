NCLAT Offers Reprieve for Meta in Data-Sharing Ban Case

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has temporarily halted a five-year data-sharing ban imposed on tech giant Meta by India's Competition Commission (CCI). This decision offers relief to Meta, which had challenged the mandate restricting data-sharing between WhatsApp and its parent company for advertising.

In November 2024, the CCI had ordered Meta to stop its anti-competitive practices and levied a Rs 213 crore fine due to issues surrounding WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy. The policy allegedly forced users into extensive data sharing with Meta entities, thereby abusing its dominant market position.

While Meta reviews its next steps, NCLAT aims to hear Meta's case further on March 17. Meta's spokesperson emphasized their commitment to supporting businesses reliant on their platform and maintaining high standards for WhatsApp users.

