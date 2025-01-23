Left Menu

Kerala Takes Center Stage at WEF with Deep Tech and Biotech Revolution

Kerala showcased its deep-tech innovations in healthcare, space, AI, and e-governance at the 55th WEF in Davos, emphasizing its strategic partnerships and research-driven policies. The discussions underscored Kerala's emergence as a digital and biotechnological hub, committed to sustainable growth and investment attraction.

  • India

Kerala emerged as a pivotal player at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, with a series of panel discussions showcasing its prowess in deep tech and biotechnology. These sessions, held at the India Pavilion, highlighted Kerala's advancements in healthcare, space technology, and Artificial Intelligence innovation.

The event underscored the state's strategic global partnerships and groundbreaking policies, aimed at establishing Kerala as a formidable hub for technological advancement. Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, in her address, reasserted the state's commitment to formulating sustainable growth strategies that attract significant investment.

Noteworthy contributions were also made in the realm of e-governance, with A Jayathilak spotlighting Kerala's pioneering status as India's first digital state. Discussions steered towards the need for robust security measures against misinformation, especially in a digital age where administrative procedures are fully online. The forum also emphasized Kerala's potent role in the biotech and pharma sectors, pledging collaboration with industry leaders as it aims to redefine global healthcare solutions.

