Telecom Giants Launch Voice and SMS-Only Plans

Leading telecom operators, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, have introduced innovative prepaid plans focusing solely on voice calls and SMS services in India.

The strategic rollout comes in response to a recent amendment in tariff regulations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which requires mobile service providers to offer dedicated plans for voice calls and SMS, specifically catering to customers who do not require data services.

Among the new offerings, Airtel's Rs 499 plan provides unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS with an 84 days validity period, whereas the Rs 1,959 plan offers similar benefits with a full-year validity. Jio's lineup includes plans priced at Rs 458 and Rs 1,958, providing varying SMS quotas and validity periods. Vodafone Idea has also joined the fray with a Rs 1,460 plan equipped with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS, valid for 270 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)