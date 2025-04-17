Exoplanet Discovery: Marine Organisms' Molecules Detected 120 Light-Years Away

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have detected molecules usually linked to marine life on the distant exoplanet K2-18 b, raising the tantalizing possibility of life beyond Earth. The molecules, identified using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, include dimethyl sulphide, commonly produced by marine phytoplankton.

Located 120 light-years away, K2-18 b is over 8.5 times the mass of Earth. Although the presence of these molecules provides the 'strongest evidence yet' of extraterrestrial life, researchers urge cautious interpretation. Lead researcher Professor Nikku Madhusudhan from the University of Cambridge highlighted the need for more data before drawing definitive conclusions.

The study, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, emphasizes the potential for unknown chemical processes on K2-18 b, a Hycean world possibly covered by oceans. Future research aims to explore if these molecules can form without biological origins, posing profound questions about life beyond our solar system.

