U.S. Health Agencies Face Communication Freeze Amid Transition

U.S. health agencies have been directed to halt external meetings and communication, according to sources familiar with the situation. This directive, originating from the Department of Health and Human Services, has led to a freeze on travel and postponed public sessions, affecting ongoing public health operations.

The cancellations include a routinely scheduled call addressing the H5N1 bird flu, a concern for public health officials, and a similar session with state veterinarians. Officials expressed worry as H5N1 continues to spread, having infected nearly 70 people in the U.S., primarily farm workers, with one fatality reported earlier this month.

The halt in communication is intended to last until February 1 as per guidance from acting HHS Secretary Dorothy Fink, who emphasized the need for thorough review and approval of all health communications by a presidential appointee. Despite the pause, the USDA continues its efforts in monitoring animal health risks.

