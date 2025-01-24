Left Menu

Tejas Networks Appoints Sanjay Malik as EVP, Chief Strategy and Business Officer

Tejas Networks has appointed Sanjay Malik, former Nokia India Country Head, as EVP - Chief Strategy and Business Officer. Malik will collaborate with the CEO and the top management to steer corporate strategy and business management. His telecom expertise is anticipated to drive Tejas to global brand status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:18 IST
In a strategic move, Tejas Networks, a key player in the telecommunications industry, has announced the appointment of Sanjay Malik as the Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Business Officer. Malik, who previously held the strategic leadership role as India Country Head at Nokia, will now spearhead corporate strategy and business operations at Tejas.

Chairman of Tejas Networks, N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, emphasized Malik's impressive track record in successfully leading transformative initiatives. The newly appointed EVP is expected to leverage his extensive expertise to propel the company toward its ambition of becoming a notable global brand in the telecom industry.

Anand Athreya, CEO and MD of Tejas Networks, expressed enthusiasm over Malik's joining, highlighting his formidable experience in leading top-tier telecommunication firms. With a robust background in strategy, sales, and operational execution, Malik is poised to play a pivotal role in Tejas Networks' global expansion aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

