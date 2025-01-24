Wall Street's Uncertainty Amid Tariff Talks and Earnings Reports

In a week of financial uncertainty, U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday, reflecting Wall Street's cautious stance amid unclear tariff policies by President Trump. Investors remain anxious as announced tariffs could potentially instigate a global trade war, influence inflation, and affect Federal Reserve's interest rate plans.

Companies like Boeing and Verizon weighed down the market further, with Boeing's unexpected fourth-quarter loss prediction and Verizon's underwhelming profit forecast contributing to declines. The S&P 500 also showed a slight retreat, yet the index is poised for another week of growth driven by tech investments and lower inflation indicators.

As index futures dip, market participants are looking ahead to key financial data, including PMI releases and consumer sentiment surveys, that might shed light on economic conditions. Notably, upcoming earnings reports from major technology firms like Microsoft and Tesla are also anticipated to influence investor sentiments in the near term.

