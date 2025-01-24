Markets React: Boeing's Warning, Verizon's Upsurge Amid Trade War Concerns
Wall Street's main indexes are anticipated to open lower, stirred by economic uncertainties and Boeing's forecasted Q4 loss. Verizon, however, shows quarterly gains. Investors are wary of President Trump's potential tariffs and their impact on global trade and inflation. Market trends await upcoming economic data.
Wall Street was poised for a cautious start on Friday as investors braced for new economic data, while Boeing's stock took a hit following a profit warning. At 8:42 a.m. ET, Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures experienced declines amid heightened market scrutiny.
Boeing faced a 1.6% dip in premarket trading, anticipating a $4 billion Q4 loss. NextEra Energy also saw a 1.6% slump due to its struggling renewables segment. Meanwhile, tariffs remained in focus, prompted by President Trump's announcements, with impending tariff policies causing investor apprehension.
The upcoming release of manufacturing and consumer sentiment surveys could further stir market movements. As the Federal Reserve prepares for a policy meeting, analysts remain alert to the board's interest rate decisions, with Trump's policies potentially influencing inflation trends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street
- Boeing
- Verizon
- economic data
- tariffs
- Trump
- inflation
- markets
- investors
- stock indexes
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation
Controversial Call Between Justice Alito and Trump Raises Questions
Donald Trump's Bold Geopolitical Gambit: Rewriting Boundaries
China's 2024 Turmoil: A Preview of Sino-US Relations Under Trump's Second Term
Egypt's Inflation Eases to Two-Year Low in December