Markets React: Boeing's Warning, Verizon's Upsurge Amid Trade War Concerns

Wall Street was poised for a cautious start on Friday as investors braced for new economic data, while Boeing's stock took a hit following a profit warning. At 8:42 a.m. ET, Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures experienced declines amid heightened market scrutiny.

Boeing faced a 1.6% dip in premarket trading, anticipating a $4 billion Q4 loss. NextEra Energy also saw a 1.6% slump due to its struggling renewables segment. Meanwhile, tariffs remained in focus, prompted by President Trump's announcements, with impending tariff policies causing investor apprehension.

The upcoming release of manufacturing and consumer sentiment surveys could further stir market movements. As the Federal Reserve prepares for a policy meeting, analysts remain alert to the board's interest rate decisions, with Trump's policies potentially influencing inflation trends.

